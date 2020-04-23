|
|
Carol Ann Lee
Millerton,PA -
CAROL ANN LEE Age 72 of Millerton, PA passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at home. Carol was born December 25, 1947 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy Myers O'Dell. She married her husband, Lester W. Lee, on July 10, 1972 and they would have celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary this year. Carol retired from Fennell Spring Company in Horseheads, NY after many years of dedicated service. In addition to her parents, Carol was pre-deceased by her brothers Robert O'Dell and Doulas O'Dell. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Carol is survived by her husband Lester W. Lee ; sons and daughters-in-law: Harold Lee of Remer, Minnesota , Robert and Nicole Lee of Hernando, Mississippi , and John and Stacie Lee of Millerton, PA ; sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and John Shaw of Elmira, NY ; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Sheila O'Dell of Elmira, NY ; several grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews , cousins and extended family members and friends. Carol will be laid to rest in Jobs Corner Cemetery in Millerton,PA at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020