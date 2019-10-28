Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Carol Brannaka

Carol Brannaka Obituary
CAROL BRANNAKA

Beaver Dams - Of Beaver Dams, NY, passed away October 27, 2019 on her 60th birthday.

Carol was born in Staten Island, NY on October 27, 1959. For many years, she owned and operated the Cardinals Family Daycare and was a Girl Scouts Leader for Troop #1120 in Watkins Glen. Carol worked for the Schuyler County OFA for many years, cooking and preparing food at the Silver Spoon Café. She loved and adored her friendships with clients at the café. She also worked as a cook at Wegman's in Corning. Every Christmas, she would always think about the less fortunate and donate to someone. She was a very giving person and thought about other people first. Carol was also the proud Band Mom for Graven Image.

Carol was predeceased by her loving mom, Barbara Tingaud. Also, brothers-in-law, John Vorrasi and Charles Smith; and father-in-law, John Brannaka. She is survived by her husband John; son John III (and Jasmine) of Beaver Dams; daughter Crystal (and John) Moran of Beaver Dams; sisters, Andrea Vorassi of Watkins Glen, Diane Kasian of Newfield and Donna Smith of Watkins Glen. She was also beloved Ooma to two grandsons, Aidan and Lincoln Moran. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her loving companion Princess.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Friday (Nov. 1) from 5pm-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to remember Carol may consider a donation in her memory to The Humane Society of Schuyler County, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (or donate online at www.SchuylerHumane.org/donations) You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
