Elmira - nee: Clark Age 72, of Elmira, NY passed away on June 12, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 7, 1947 the daughter of the late Jean and Gordon Clark. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Robinson and son -in-law, Michael Swan. Carol is survived by her son, Jamie (Jennifer) Robinson of Big Flats daughter, Kelly Robinson Swan (fiancé Jose Lupez) of Elmira; sister, Barbara Clark; brothers, Thomas (Cindy) Clark and Bradley (Sue) Clark, all of Horseheads; grandchildren, Devante Hall, Hayden Robinson, Trevon Swan, Jordyn Robinson, Terrell Swan; great grandchild, Lashawn Hall; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol grew up on the Middle Road in Horseheads, graduating from Horseheads High School in 1965. She was a loving wife, married for 39 years to Wayne Robinson until his passing in 2009. Carol was devoted to her family. She was the best mom ever, precious grandmother (Nana) to 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads and involved in the 4-H for many years. Carol enjoyed knitting ,sewing and needlepoint, making many beautiful gifts for family and friends. Carol was an avid reader who loved mysteries. Carol was a bookkeeper for her husband's business (Robinson Texaco) and made sure the accounts balanced to the penny. The family would like to express special thanks to Drs. Alam & Burke and her sister, Barb Clark. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Monday, June 24th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral service there Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. Rev. Randy Jackson, officiating. Burial to follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 19 to June 23, 2019