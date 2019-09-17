|
|
Carol Daniel Parker
Elmira - Carol Lanier Daniel Parker, 93, of Elmira, NY passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born February 9, 1926 in Denver, CO to the late Anna Maria Christiansen Daniel and Walter Lanier Montgomery Daniel. She married the late Maxwell Haight Parker, of Elmira, NY on August 29, 1946, in Denver, CO. She attended Elmira College and was an active member of the Alumni Board. She worked alongside her husband, Maxwell, in the Parker Real Estate and Insurance business for several years. Carol and her sister, Phyllis, traveled extensively throughout Europe and had the opportunity to visit with many of their relatives in Denmark. Carol was a friend to all and a role model to those who knew her. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out, and lived her life by example. She exemplified the true meaning of being a Christian. In her 70+ years as an integral part of the Elmira community, Carol was an active volunteer and avid supporter of many institutions and organizations throughout Chemung County, including: Elmira College Club, Arnot Ogden Medical Center, NYS Commission for the Blind, Arnot Art Museum, Clemens Center, Junior League, Meals on Wheels, Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Tanglewood Nature Center, Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, Wednesday Morning Club, Thursday Morning Musicals, Girl Scouts of America, Elmira Country Club, Elmira City Club, and First Church of Christ Scientist. Carol is survived by her sister, Phyllis Lanier Daniel of Elmira, NY; daughters, Maxine Haight Parker (Charles William Frisbie) of Elmira, NY and Joy Hendy Parker (Robert Warren Johnson) of Horseheads, NY; grandsons, Connor Maxwell Parker (Julia Lauren Arcese) of Washington, DC and Evan Christiansen Parker (Dorien Elisabeth Langezaal) of Cleveland, OH; granddaughters, Kara Chalk Hartnett (Kenneth Ayers Hartnett) of Elmira, NY and Kirsten Hendy Chalk (Gregory Michael Osika) of Buffalo, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Maxwell Haight Parker. Carol led a life well lived and was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. There will be a private funeral service at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to CareFirst/Hospice 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 with gratitude for their compassionate care. The family would also like to extend an extra special thank you to Kate and Patsy of CareFirst/Hospice, and to Dottie for their kindness and support. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019