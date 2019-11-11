|
|
Carol E. Knapp
Elmira Heights, NY - Passed away Sunday morning, November 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Carol was born December 17, 1931 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Jacque Wilson. She is also predeceased by her husband, Theodore R. Knapp Sr., sister, Sylvia MacBlane and brothers, Merritt, Harry, Donald, John and Philip. Carol was a 1950 graduate of Thomas Edison High School, worked as an election inspector with Chemung County, a child care provider for many years and a member of the Red Hat Society. Carol is survived by her daughter, Hazel (Albert) Shadduck; son, Theodore R. (Kathy) Knapp Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan (Julianna) Shadduck, Amy (Duffy) Beigel, and Theodore R. Knapp III "TK"; great grandchildren, Grace Shadduck, Owen, Caroline, Bethany, and Silas Beigel; honorary grandchildren, Stephanie and Marsh Cuttino with Elka and Sam; loving sister, Hazel E. (George) Everett; many adoring nieces and nephews. The family will welcome relatives and friends to the Community Wesleyan Church, 2095 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11AM - 12:30PM with Funeral Services to follow. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Carol's love of children and Christmas donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child, the Community Wesleyan Church. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Carol's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019