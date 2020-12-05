Carol Elizabeth Meckes
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on October 31, 1938 in Williamsport, PA, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Gearhart Lauver. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Ralph and sons, Douglas, and Jim Meckes; brother, Clarence Gearhart and step-son, Gary Landon. Carol loved to read her Bible and enjoyed baking, drawing and puzzles. She spent many years donating time to the church along with her husband Ralph. She loved cats and enjoyed witnessing to people about Jesus. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Jason) Colunio with their daughter, Christina; sister, Suzanne (Tom) Senkiw; sister-in-law, Joyce Merritt; brothers-in-law; Keith (Ann) Meckes and Gary (Doris) Meckes; daughter-in-law, Betty Meckes and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2PM -3 PM with Funeral Service to follow. As all are welcome, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. She will be laid to rest along side her husband at Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Carol please consider memorial contributions to Community Wesleyan Church, 2095 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads, NY 14845 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Carol's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com