1/1
Carol Elizabeth Meckes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Elizabeth Meckes

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on October 31, 1938 in Williamsport, PA, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Gearhart Lauver. Carol was predeceased by her husband, Ralph and sons, Douglas, and Jim Meckes; brother, Clarence Gearhart and step-son, Gary Landon. Carol loved to read her Bible and enjoyed baking, drawing and puzzles. She spent many years donating time to the church along with her husband Ralph. She loved cats and enjoyed witnessing to people about Jesus. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Jason) Colunio with their daughter, Christina; sister, Suzanne (Tom) Senkiw; sister-in-law, Joyce Merritt; brothers-in-law; Keith (Ann) Meckes and Gary (Doris) Meckes; daughter-in-law, Betty Meckes and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2PM -3 PM with Funeral Service to follow. As all are welcome, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. She will be laid to rest along side her husband at Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Carol please consider memorial contributions to Community Wesleyan Church, 2095 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads, NY 14845 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Carol's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved