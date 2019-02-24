|
|
Carol F. (Fisher) Wheeler
Gillett, PA - Carol F. (Fisher) Wheeler, 69, of Gillett, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA following a period of declining health.
She was born on May 9, 1949, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late James W. and Myrna A. (Sabin) Fisher.
Carol was a stay at home mom raising her boys and also helped in the family business, Greenhouse Market Café. Her family was always her priority, and she loved spending time and doting on her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at the family lake house and golfing.
She is predeceased by her sister-in-law Joanne Wheeler and brother-in-law Michael Callaghan.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Jack R. Wheeler at home, sons and daughters-in-law James E. and Jami (Reese) Wheeler of Shakopee, MN and Jason F. and Sara (Trifoso) Wheeler of Elmira, NY, grandchildren Olivia Rose Wheeler, Ethan Wheeler, and Evelyn Wheeler. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses Dennis and Hedy Fisher of FL, Elizabeth and Fred Southard of Southport, NY, Michael and Doris Fisher of Greenville, SC, brother-in-law James E. Wheeler of Raleigh, NC, sister-in-law Jeanette A. Callaghan of Elmira, NY, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Thomas W. and Ginny Wheeler of Lewisburg, PA, Donald E. and Charlene Wheeler of Lebanon, PA, and Gene R. and Kathy Wheeler of Horseheads, NY, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Gary Morseman of MT, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her lifelong friend Linda (Frieda) Lovelace of Athens, PA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring and the date will be announced in a future edition of the paper. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory to the Kidney Foundation, 95 Allens Creek Road, Bldg. 1, Suite 323, Rochester, NY 14618 to help others in need as Carol herself was recipient when the program first started or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 honoring Carol's love for animals.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019