Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
CAROL GARDNER

Alpine - 59, resident of Alpine, passed away unexpectedly at her home Monday, June 19, 2019.

The daughter of the late Jack and Nancy Delany. Carol was predeceased by her son Adam Gardner, survived by her daughters Jamie (Ron) of Pennsylvania, Kelly (Stuart) of Florida and son Noah (Amy) also of Florida. Grandchildren; Juliet, Mathew, Jonathan, Jordan, Josh, Stuart, Caiden and Alex. Her children's father and lifelong friend Maynard (Joe) Gardner of Florida. She also leaves behind many surrogates who considered her a mother growing up. Carol was blessed to have many wonderful family members in her life: aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was equally blessed to have so many beautiful friends.

Carol worked in the medical profession as a register nurse for over 30 years and was employed at Five Points Correctional Facility for over 17 years. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, her cats, fine dining and was always up for new adventures. Carol was one of the most caring and compassionate people who was eager to help anyone in need. She also was a fiery woman who had a fight in herself that she used to tackle the world. She was an amazing women who would give you the shirt off her own back if you needed it no question asked. We will miss you with all our hearts!

You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019
