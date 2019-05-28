|
Carol Gehret
Elmira - Carol Jane Gehret 82, of Elmira, NY passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Carol was born September 11, 1936 in Williamsport, PA to Truman and Dorothea (Coleman) Hartley.
Our Mother was just that…a Mother. She had married young & moved away from home as our Dad was in the Navy. Together, they had 4 children, but eventually divorced. She worked outside of the home, but her main life was her kids, grandkids and great grand kids! When we were young, the house and the yard would be over-run with neighborhood kids, she supplied popcorn & Kool-Aid, Popsicles & other snacks. As we got older, she put up with our music, parties, phone calls, boyfriends & girlfriends; Lovers' Spats and Drama! Then came graduations, weddings & babies! Suddenly she was a Grandma. Most of the Grandkids called her Nanny or Nan for short. Three of those grandkids she raised as her own after already raising her own 4…the cycle started over, only now she was playing 2 roles. Providing the grandchildren with the same love and joy!
Carol is survived by: a son Jeffery Gehret of Apalachin, NY; 3 daughters: Marianne Brown (Dan Cooper) of Elmira Hts., Judy Manzo of Auburn, NY, and Sharilee Martin of Elmira, NY; 9 grandchildren: Allison, Susie, Kevin, Courtney, Shannon, Katie, Dan, Marco, and Nick; 11 great-grandchildren: Lilly, Ethan, Lennox, Maverick, Maela, Macklin, Riley, Parker, Marilyn, Emily, and Abigail; a brother Ron Hartley (Colleen) of Williamsport, a sister-in-law Mary Hartley of Clearfield, PA; her long-term companion Walt Madison of Horseheads, NY; her beloved cat George; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother: Truman "Bud" Hartley.
In keeping with Carol's wishes her services will be private, and those wishing to make a donation in her memory should do so to a local chapter of the SPCA. Her family has entrusted the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Service 500 West 4th Street Williamsport, PA 17701 with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.jamesmaneval.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 28, 2019