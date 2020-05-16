|
Carol J. Lancaster
Horseheads, NY - Went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born November 26, 1934 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Barr Golden. Carol was a devoted Christian, loved to travel with her husband, crocheting, shopping and most importantly spending time with her family. Carol is predeceased by her siblings, Robert "Bob" Golden, Doris Howe, Richard "Bud" Golden, and Ted Golden. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Russell Lancaster; daughters Nancy Eddy and Diane ( Tim) Brautigan with their children, Kyle and Heather; son, Mark Lancaster with his children, Devin and Grace; brothers, Larry "Butch" Golden and Craig (Shirley) Golden; sister-in-law, Beatrice Golden and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Carol, please consider memorials to Pine Valley Baptist Church, 4872 Pinecrest Rd., Millport, NY 14864 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post NY 14870 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Carol's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020