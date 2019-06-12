|
|
Carol Mills Dailey
Horseheads - Age 87, passed away peacefully in Horseheads NY on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Carol, daughter of Chester and Ethel (Cronin) Mills, was born in Elmira. In addition to her parents Carol was predeceased by infant son Brian; her husband of 56 years Frank H. Dailey; and brother Eugene Mills. She is survived by daughter Alice J. Dailey of Camden SC with her children, Jake (Ann Marie), Jessica, and Josh; son and daughter-in-law, Frank G. and Marianne Dailey of Brockport NY with their sons, Christopher (Margie) and Patrick (Suzanne); son Merritt L. Dailey of Horseheads with Virginia Abrunzo and his daughter Shelby (Josh); great grandchildren, Mike, McKenna, Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Lincoln, Emerson, Ryan, Luke, and Aimee Jane. As per Carol's request there will be no funeral service. Those wishing may remember Carol with a donation to St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 W. Broad St. Horseheads NY 14845. Arrangements by the McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 12, 2019