Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Mills Dailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Mills Dailey Obituary
Carol Mills Dailey

Horseheads - Age 87, passed away peacefully in Horseheads NY on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Carol, daughter of Chester and Ethel (Cronin) Mills, was born in Elmira. In addition to her parents Carol was predeceased by infant son Brian; her husband of 56 years Frank H. Dailey; and brother Eugene Mills. She is survived by daughter Alice J. Dailey of Camden SC with her children, Jake (Ann Marie), Jessica, and Josh; son and daughter-in-law, Frank G. and Marianne Dailey of Brockport NY with their sons, Christopher (Margie) and Patrick (Suzanne); son Merritt L. Dailey of Horseheads with Virginia Abrunzo and his daughter Shelby (Josh); great grandchildren, Mike, McKenna, Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Lincoln, Emerson, Ryan, Luke, and Aimee Jane. As per Carol's request there will be no funeral service. Those wishing may remember Carol with a donation to St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 W. Broad St. Horseheads NY 14845. Arrangements by the McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now