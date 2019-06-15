Services
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Carol N. Diven

- - Carol N. Diven, 90, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the Vincent House in Wayland, N.Y.

She was born February 10, 1929 in Bethlehem, PA., the daughter of Charles and Florence Zimmerman Stickler Her husband Melvin H. Diven passed away on August 26, 2014 Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Buchanan, son Charles Diven, his wife Lynn and grandson, Shane Diven Carol has requested no visitation or service Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home,35 Main Street, Hammondsport,N.Y. 14840
Published in Star-Gazette on June 15, 2019
