Elmira - Was born July 4, 1929 in Mansfield, PA the daughter of the late Stuart and Pearl (Campbell) Kelly, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility at the age of 90. Her loving husband Duane E. Olthof preceded her in death February 11, 2011. Her sister Rosalynd Baker; brothers William Kelly and Larry Kelly; grandson Scott Olthof also predeceased her. Carol is survived by her beloved sons Randy (Patricia) Olthof of Elmira, NY; Alan (Betsy) Olthof of Elkland, PA; grandchildren Tim Olthof of Elmira, NY; Emily (Darrell) Johns of Big Flats, NY; Katrina (Anthony) Olthof-Montanarella of Elmira, NY; Kristin Olthof of Rochester, NY; great grandchildren Violet Johns, Murphy Johns and Genevieve Montanarella; along with several nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from Southside High School in 1947 and attended luncheons once a month with her former classmates that she graduated with. She also belonged to the "Gold Card Club" held at the Southport Firehouse once a month. She was a member since 1963 of the Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church Pine City, NY. She previously worked at NYSEG, Hygeia Refrigerator Co., Elmira Star Gazette and later Bradley Farms in Southport, NY. Services will be held privately at the Olthof Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery with her beloved Duane at the convenience of her family. The Family would like to thank the nursing staff on the 5th floor at the Chemung County Nursing Facility for their loving care. Carol's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019