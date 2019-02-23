|
Carole S. Whitman
Southport - Age 82, passed away, Wed. Feb. 20, 2019 in Rochester, following an illness. Family and friends will be received at the Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church, 1238 Penn Ave. Pine City, NY 14871 Mon. Feb. 25, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with her ashes joining her husband, Edward E. Whitman in the Woodlawn National Cemetery Wall. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019