Carolyn D. Conwell
Elmira, NY formerly of Horseheads,NY - Carolyn D. Conwell age 85 of Elmira, NY formerly of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born February 22, 1935 in Cameron, NY the daughter of the late Thornton E. Dartt and Kathryn E. Ridge Dartt. She married her husband, Donald M. Conwell Jr., and he predeceased her on July 21, 1978. Carolyn was also predeceased by her brothers Carlton, Jerry , and Phil Dartt as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joyce Dartt, Jack Conwell, Boyd and Helen Conwell, Bill Coddington, Ken Davies, and her long-time companion Robert (Bob) Wrigley. Carolyn owned and operated Conwell Oil Corporation in Elmira Heights, NY after Don's death for several years. She was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Carolyn's love of adventure and travel took her to many of the National Parks and frequently stayed at "The Fountain of Youth" in Southern California. She was a lover of jazz music and the jazz scene as she followed her brother Carlton's jazz band for years. She was a fierce and avid Scrabble player, and was always ready for anything "FUN"! Carolyn loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Carolyn is survived by her children Christine and Jeffrey Rodabaugh of Freeport, Florida , Teresa A. Conwell of Stuart , Florida , Martin J. and Mary Beth Conwell of Elmira, NY , Diane C. and William Stockwell of Longmont, CO, and Janet and Jerome Dunlavey of Horseheads, NY ; her grandchildren: Matthew Rodabaugh, Claire (Joseph) Wales, Erik (Jenna) Rodabaugh, Chloe Rodabaugh, Colleen Rodabaugh ; Olivia Knudson, Andrew ( Christina) Nassar, Kevin (Jessica) Nassar; Maggie (Tim) Murray, Katie (Michael) Muldoon, Morgan John Conwell, Emily Sadler; Donnie Stockwell, Chrissie Stockwell, Jackie Stockwell; Tess Grosvenor, Mary Claire Grosvenor, and Emelia Grosvenor ; 14 great grandchildren ; sisters-in-law: Maxine Dartt of Dansville, NY , Winnie Dartt of Corning, NY, Jean Coddington of Rochester,NY , and Sharon Davies of Arkport, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday December 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Elmira, NY. The Rev. John A. Firpo and Rev. Rick Farrell will be the Celebrants of Carolyn's Funeral Mass. Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Donald in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. In memory of Carolyn show an act of kindness or a call to a loved one to share your love. Donations to a charity of one's choice
are welcomed. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.