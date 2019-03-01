|
Carolyn (Jacque) DeLoria
Endicott - Our dear Carolyn passed away February 16th at her home in Endicott after several years of battling cancer. She is survived by her loving family; mother Betty Jacque, sister Linda Peckham, twin sister Kathryn (and husband Charles) Losinger, brother Earnest (and wife Theresa), daughter Mindy, grandchildren Madeleine, Kathryn, Megan, Abbey, Macey, Kara and Tyler, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Earnest Jacque and brother-in-law Francis Peckham. Carrie was a thoughtful, caring person with a wonderful sense of humor, who made friends easily and was kind to all. She very much appreciated the tender care and support given her by family, friends, doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel throughout her illness. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or services. Relatives and friends are invited to come to a Celebration of Life for Carrie on Sunday, April 28th, 2-5 PM, at Bernie Murray's, 500 S. Main Street, Elmira, to share favorite stories and fond memories of her. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Mindy DeLoria, 309 Robble Avenue, Endicott NY 13760. If you would like to remember Carrie in a special way, your kind donation may be sent to , 31 Adams Avenue, Endicott NY 13760; , 5 Pine West Plaza, Ste 505, Albany NY 12205; or Hospice at Lourdes, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal NY 13850. Please mention Carrie's name. "Those we love don't go away. They walk inside us every day - unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.
