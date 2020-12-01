Carolyn Goodridge Moore
Elmira - Age 83, born April 17, 1937 to Harold "Mike" and Blanche McLaughlin Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers-in-law, John "Jack" V. Moore and John P. Bollman. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, of 61 years, Dr. Ralph "Baldy" Moore, sister Beth Shipley (Avery), sister-in-law Jeri Moore, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Sharon Moore (Ellen (Peter), Sarah, and Meredith); daughters and sons-in-law, Betsy and Jef Cox (Eric, Katie, and Caroline); Susan Daubner (Hannah and Jake); and Peggy and Peter Howland (Tim, Ben, and Kip), nieces and nephew, and many dear friends. Carolyn was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy, Elmira College, and Mansfield University with a degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. She retired from the Elmira City School District, where she taught special education for many years. Family was everything to Carolyn. She was the happiest beside her devoted husband, adoring children and grandchildren at Keuka Lake, enjoying kayaking, reading, and browsing in antique shops. Carolyn cared deeply for her pets and animals - always saving the last bite of her ice cream cones for her golden retrievers (Murphy and Luke), the ends of strawberries on her stone wall for "Chippy" the chipmunk, and feeding all of her birds which she knew by name, a trait that was passed down by her mother Blanche. She loved to work in her garden, paint, draw, and read books to her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook which was appreciated by so many, especially her husband, children, and bridge group. She was a bright light to those who were lucky enough to cross her path. Her love of nature took her to Tanglewood where she volunteered and made more friends. She had a contagious laugh that at times would be initiated by her rich and whimsical vocabulary. Carolyn's sunny personality and love of life radiated to all she met along her journey. "May your joys be as deep as the ocean, your sorrows as light as its foam." She will be deeply missed by so many. The family would like to thank the staff on the 5th floor of the Chemung County Nursing Facility and the staff on the Memory Care unit at Bethany Village for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carolyn's memory to Tanglewood Nature Center, the Alzheimer's Association
, the Park Church or a charity of your choice
. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring or Summer of 2021.