Carolyn Lee Harris passed away on November 2, 2019 in Blue Ridge, Ga. She was born on August 3, 1945 in Gouverneur, NY to Lynn and Betty Black.

She is survived by her son Robert William Fell, Jr. (Cindy) The Villages, FL, daughter Tara Lee Dearman (Jason) Mineral Bluff, Ga, brother Bill Black Gainesville, FL, sister Diane Reid (Donald) Greeneville, TN, sister Donna Black Gainesville, FL, sister Becky Anderson Howie In The Hills, FL, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, James Allen Fell and her parents.

Services will be held at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church of Leesburg, FL on December 14, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
