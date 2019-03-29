|
Carolyn M. Grinnell
Mainesburg, PA, - Carolyn M. Grinnell, 74, of Mainesburg, PA, passed away March 27, 2019, at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Carolyn was born April 2, 1944, in Clarion, PA. She retired from Ralph's Ford, Mansfield. She is survived by 2 daughters, Susan (Mike) Williammee of Mainesburg, PA, Lori (Eric) Barnett of Mansfield, PA, a son, Glenn Davis of Marionville, PA, several grandchildren, & great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband ED in 2018. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Saturday 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral services will follow there Saturday at 1:00 PM, with the Rev. Janice Yskamp, officiating. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019