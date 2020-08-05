Carolyn Mitchell
Ft. Myers, FL - The world lost an angel July 26, 2020 with the passing of Carolyn Mitchell. Born in Corning, NY on April 8, 1931, she was raised and went to school in Painted Post, NY, then went on to Nurse's Training at Binghamton City Hospital, graduating in 1952. Carolyn received a Public Health Apprenticeship in Waterville in 1952, where she met her future husband John. She later worked at Corning Hospital until she married John in 1954, after which they moved to Horseheads. She worked at St. Joseph's Operating Room and Arnot ER, and she was active in the Home Bureau for many years. Devoted wife and exemplary mother, she was predeceased by her husband John (1981), her father and mother Raymond and Leah Blank, brother Martin Blank and sister Jackie Mills, niece Destinie Quick, and her beloved dog Daisy, and is survived by her children John (Maria) Mitchell, Thomas (Laura) Mitchell, Lynne (Randy) Gonski, Lisa (Ken) Bean, and Mike Mitchell, and a nephew and several nieces, as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Joan Blank. Carolyn enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting , as well as cross-stitch and other crafts, and cherished her many travels to visit family as well as exotic locales. After John's death, she was active in the Southern Tier Widows and Widowers Group for many years, before moving to Florida to live with her son and daughter-in-law in 2018. A service was held in Fort Myers, FL with all her children and others in attendance. A Graveside Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Carolyn's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com