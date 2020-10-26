Carolyn T. English
Horseheads - Carolyn T. English, 72, of Horseheads, died on October 23, 2020 due to complications of Coronavirus. Born on November 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Anne (Dinges) Rieger.
On March 14, 1970, she married Richard L. English at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Elmira, NY and they remained happily married for 50 wonderful years. In 2003, Carolyn retired from the New York State Department of Corrections after working for Elmira Correctional Facility for more than 37 years.
Carolyn often traveled with her husband to Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas. More than anything, she loved being a grandma.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Richard L. English of Horseheads; her son, Michael (Brenda) English of Horseheads; her grandchildren, Jacob and Gabrielle English; her sister, Noreen (James) Brown of Montour Falls, NY; and her brother, Frank (Diana) Rieger of Florida.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Carolyn's family.
