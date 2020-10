Carrianne M. ProntiElmira Heights, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 39. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. Those wishing to remember Carrianne please consider being an organ donor. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary may be viewed at Carrianne's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com