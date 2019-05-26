|
Casimir Paluch
Elmira Heights - Age 100 of Elmira Heights, 02/04/1919 - 05/21/2019. A kind gentleman went to sleep last Monday night and woke up in the arms of Jesus. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Helena Olszewska Paluch, as well as his siblings: Joseph, Stanley, Benjamin (Dorothy), Agnes (James) Carney, Thaddeus, Thomas (Dorothy) and Thomas' son, Thomas (Tammy). Growing up in Elmira Hts., he was a "little rascal" but credited a school field trip to the Elmira Reformatory with better behavior and turning to the "straight and narrow" from then on. After V-J Day, our "Uncle Rico" moved into the house that his brother, Ben bought for the Paluch family, and lived there happily for 74 years. He is survived by many, many loving nieces, nephews and friends. "Uncle Rex" will especially be missed by his "second family" of 47 years, the Alva & the late Jim McCarthy and all their most loving families. "Pop-pop" will always be in the heart of Kathy & Dale Davis, whom he saw every day for decades when he picked up his newspapers. Casmir was a US Army Veteran, WWII and retired from the USPS. There will be a viewing at the Kalec Funeral Home on Friday May 31st at 8:30 a.m. A prayer service there at 9:15 a.m. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church (Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish), 132 Oakwood Ave. Elmira Hts. NY. A graveside service to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Flowers gratefully declined as they will be provided by the Missert family. Remembrances may be made to the parish for sanctuary light intentions at St. Charles Church.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 26 to May 29, 2019