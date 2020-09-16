1/1
Catherine A. "Kwas" Kwasnik
1957 - 2020
Catherine A. Kwasnik "Kwas"

Elmira, NY - Age 63 of Elmira, NY passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Cathy was born on April 2, 1957 the daughter of the late Stanley and Hazel Jean Kwasnik. She is survived by her sister Eileen Mason, sister-in-law Bonnie Strait, nieces and nephews; Denise Mason, Donald and Rose Mason, Patricia (Elmquist) and David Bauer, Kevin and Maribeth Elmquist, John Elmquist, Raeline Davis, and Patrick and Bridget Strait, great nieces and nephews; Brian Elmquist, Richie Elmquist, Becky Elmquist, Joshua Mattucci, Matthew Mattucci, Cassondra Mattucci, Tory Davis, Aubrey Davis, and Katie Elmquist. She is pre-deceased by her brother Raymond Strait, sister Donna Elmquist, brothers-in-laws Donald Mason and Richard Elmquist, niece Diane Mason, nephew Richard Elmquist Jr. and great nephew Nathan Mattucci. Cathy made many close friends throughout her life which she considered family as well. She was an "Aunt" to their children - always there to babysit, give a ride, a gift or just a hug. Cathy always put others first, she was there day or night offering a helping hand to anyone in need. She loved nothing better than spending time with her family and friends on vacations, cruises, and trips to casinos. Cathy loved her cats, hated bats and was always quick with a good story about both. She was an avid reader and had an extensive collection of books. She established the "Covid Mobile Library" in the trunk of her car, bringing books to those who couldn't get out during the pandemic. After 34 years in civil service, she retired from the NYS Court system in 2010. At Cathy's request there will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Cathy's Life at her home on Saturday, September 19th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, can make donations in her name to the Animal Rescue Group of their choice.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
at her home
September 16, 2020
She was the kindest person I met in elmira ny . Live next to each for many year s she will be missed
Fred Waterhoter
Friend
