Catherine Elizabeth Stefanowich


Norwich - Catherine Elizabeth Stefanowich, nee Lanning, 82, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Norwich, New York, on May 13, 2019.

Catherine was born in Bend, Oregon and graduated from Gervais Union High School and Mt. Angel Women's College. She served in the U.S. Foreign Service, stationed in Port-au-Prince Haiti, where she met and married Daniel, her husband of 59 years. Together they raised five children on their farm in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother who was known for her excellent cooking and hospitality. She skillfully hosted events from elegant fondue parties and wine tastings to pizza nights for her children and their friends. She was an avid reader who particularly enjoyed mysteries and legal thrillers. She was known to close friends for her sly humor and sharp wit.

Catherine is survived by her brother George Lanning (Anita); sister Patricia Henke (Larry); sons George and Daniel Jr. (Nancy); daughters Linda Vecellio (Gary), Laura Smith (Sherman) and Lisa McKnight; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Stefanowich, her brothers Benjamin and John "Jack" Lanning, and her grandson, Jason Smith.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com Private memorial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Tier Library System (www.stls.org).
Published in Star-Gazette on June 13, 2019
