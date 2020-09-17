1/
Catherine J. Kole
Catherine J. Kole

Horseheads - Catherine J. Kole (Zawko), 85 of Horseheads, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Catherine (Cathy) was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Maynard Kole on December 24, 2009 after 53 years of marriage. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David M. (Sally) Kole of Southern Shores, NC and their sons Justin Kole of Southern Shores and Jordan Kole of Horseheads, her daughter Pamela M. (Steve) Wilber of Horseheads and their daughters Melissa (Josh) Amato of Lowman and Nicole Wilber of Horseheads, Son Kevin Kole of Catlin and his daughters Audrianna, Ella and Isabelle. Cathy will also be missed by her 4 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson. For the last 6 years, Cathy was a resident of the Chemung County Nursing Facility (CCNF). The family would like to thank the staff of the CCNF, particularly the staff on the 3rd floor, who provided such wonderful and loving care. She loved the staff and enjoyed joking and laughing with the them and all of her other friends on the 3rd floor. Family will hold private services; in lieu of flowers those wishing are requested to make a donation in Cathy's name to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
