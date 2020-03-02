|
Catherine L. Smith
Odessa - Catherine L. Smith, 80, of Odessa, NY and Inverness, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Harrisburg, PA on October 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Donald and Marguerite (Slocum) Cook.
Catherine worked several places in her life including, Cotton-Hanlon, Inc., Cookies Construction, Carpenter's Insurance, and Zayre Department Store. She was known as the "Yard Sale Queen" and as "Grandma Dodo" by her family.
Surviving are her husband, Dale H. Smith; children, Darryl Seymour (Betty) of Montour Falls, Dennis Seymour (Cindy) of Phoenix, AZ, Peggy Jelliff (Keith) of Montour Falls, and Billy Seymour (Lissa) of Alpine; step children, Rick Smith (Diane) of Odessa, Robert Smith of Candor, Tammy Cutter (George) of Newfield, Nancy Brown (Jim) of TN, and Tony Smith (Doris) of Lansing; siblings, Donald Cook, Jr. of MS, Joyce States of NJ, and Tom (Rose) Cook of Odessa; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty DeDominick, and by a stepson, James Smith.
A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020