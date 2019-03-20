|
Catherine M. Dean
Ithaca - Age 89, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Beechtree Center in Ithaca, NY. She was born on November 11, 1929 in Shortsville, NY to the late Delbert and Marian (Miles) Edwards. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Leo Dean Sr., sons, Leo Dean Jr. and Jerry Dean and daughter, Dorothy Vanderhoop. She is survived by her sons, Delbert Dean Sr. of Lockwood and Eddy Dean of Dundee; daughter, Blanche Rowsey of Corning; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23rd from 4 to 5 PM at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow there at 5 PM with Rev. David Sullivan officiating. Interment will take place in Scotchtown Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019