Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer
Orchard Park/Elmira - Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer, age 70, of Orchard Park, NY died Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Buffalo General Hospital, in Buffalo, NY.
Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY with Pastor David Semans officiating. The family respectfully requests no flowers.
Catherine was born April 22, 1950 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie {Raido} Kozemko. She graduated from South Side High School in 1968; she continued her education at Corning Community College, earning her LPN certification. She was a former employee of Elcor Nursing Home, in Horseheads, NY.
She is loved and will be missed by her son Carlton H. "Carl" (Stacey) Cimmerer III of Orchard Park, NY; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 2 brothers Stephen (Jackie) Kozemko of Meshoppen, PA, Mark (Sandra) Kozemko of Espero, FL; a sister Tina M. (Thomas) Bowers of Dundee, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by a daughter Charlene N. Kwiatkowski on May 27, 2003.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
