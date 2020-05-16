Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cimmerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer Obituary
Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer

Orchard Park/Elmira - Catherine M. Kozemko Cimmerer, age 70, of Orchard Park, NY died Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Buffalo General Hospital, in Buffalo, NY.

Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY with Pastor David Semans officiating. The family respectfully requests no flowers.

Catherine was born April 22, 1950 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie {Raido} Kozemko. She graduated from South Side High School in 1968; she continued her education at Corning Community College, earning her LPN certification. She was a former employee of Elcor Nursing Home, in Horseheads, NY.

She is loved and will be missed by her son Carlton H. "Carl" (Stacey) Cimmerer III of Orchard Park, NY; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 2 brothers Stephen (Jackie) Kozemko of Meshoppen, PA, Mark (Sandra) Kozemko of Espero, FL; a sister Tina M. (Thomas) Bowers of Dundee, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by a daughter Charlene N. Kwiatkowski on May 27, 2003.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -