Catherine "Cay" Moses



Horseheads - Age 92, formerly of Horseheads, NY. The daughter of the late Philip and Sadie Abraham, Kay passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, October 2nd 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Michael G. Moses; as well as her sisters Lillian Colburn and Gloria Abraham. She is survived by her daughter Michele Quagliana; son Michael (Wendy) Moses; her grandchildren Sarah (Rich) Nisbet, Yvonne (Andrew) Nelson, Lisa (Jonathan) Williamson, Maria Quagliana, Raymond Watson, and Phillip (Allyn) Watson; great grandchildren Laura, Emma, and Hope Nisbet, and Caroline Williamson; sister Rennie Abraham; and brother Tom (Suzanne) Abraham; along with several extended family, and dear friends. Kay was devoted to the church; she was a longtime member of St. Ignatius Archdiocese. She was also a longtime member of the Horseheads Lioness'. She worked as an accountant at the Hickory House and H&R Block for many years. We will always remember her cooking and huge family dinners. Private services will be held; Catherine will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Those wishing may make a donation in her name to either St. Michael's Orthodox Church, c/o Tom Abraham, 98 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456, or to the Horseheads Lioness #20, c/o Tammy Gurnsey, 508 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY 14845









