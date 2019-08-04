Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
4112 East Genesee Street
Dewitt, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
4112 East Genesee Street
Dewitt, NY
Catherine Sharak


1917 - 2019
Catherine Sharak

DeWitt - Catherine Rose Lewish Sharak, 102, passed away peacefully Thursday August 1, 2019 at Menorah Park. Catherine lived at Menorah Park in DeWitt. Born in Jersey City, NJ., the daughter of Gregory and Tekla Lewush, she was raised with a family of ten children in Elmira, NY.

A graduate of Elmira Notre Dame Catholic High School with scholastic honors, and the Elmira Business School. Catherine worked for New York State in the Department of Employment, in Elmira, NY, as well as in Syracuse, NY, following her children's graduations.

Catherine raised her family on Syracuse's North Side, and was a communicant at St. John the Baptist Church. Later, Catherine, with her husband, Harry, was a communicant at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt.

Catherine's life focus was God and Family endowing each with a sense of spirit and love.

Predeceased by her husband Harry in 2014; a son, Thomas Daniel in 1994 and daughter-in-law Mary Margaret in 2012 and a son-in-law David in 2014. She is survived by six children: Carl Sharak (Herta), Madeline Bodner (David), John Sharak (Terry), Paula Becker (Scott), Gregory Sharak (Karen), Matthew Sharak (Josephine); daughter-in-law Marlene Sharak; six grandchildren Carl Jr., Mellissa, Brendan, Collin, Norman and Frank; and three great-grandchildren Jonathan, Celeste and Aiden.

The family is grateful to the staff at Menorah Park for several years of loving care where Catherine enjoyed the companionship of many wonderful people.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday August 3rd followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dewitt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Cross Church, or Menorah Park, in her memory. www.burnsgarfield.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
