Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
204-25 Rockaway Point Blvd
Breezy Point, NY
Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Calverton National Cemetery
Wading River, NY
Horseheads - Age 82, joined the love of her life, her husband, Peter in heaven on March 30, 2019. Catherine was born on Apr. 27, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY; daughter of the late, Anthony & Anne Conway Kilcoyne. She was the proud mother of Peter Tennyson, Rose Anne (Daniel) Drake, Mary Carroll Mills, Elaine (Joseph) Mills, Teasha (Wally) Young, Thomas (Linda) Tennyson and godmother to Brian Fleason. A Loving Nanny to Peter, Conor, Kimberly, Bobby, Kristen, Kelly, David, Alyson, Andy, Erikka, Michael, James, Edward, Sarah, Joseph, Nora, Catherine, Wally, Colin, Christopher, and Gabriel. And an amazing Nanny to 11 great grandchildren; Loved by sisters, Pat (Donna) Palenscar and Sheila (Jack) Burns along with many nieces and nephews. In her own words..."I Loved my children with my whole heart. I wasn't perfect but I was perfectly me." Catherine was an active member of her Breezy Point and Bethany Village communities. She is greatly missed by the many friends who loved her. Her family will receive friends at her Memorial Mass at St. Thomas More Church, 204-25 Rockaway Point Blvd, Breezy Point, NY 11697 on Fri. Apr. 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by burial in Calverton National Cemetery, Wading River, NY 11792 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 21, 2019
