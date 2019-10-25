|
Cecelia L. York
Horseheads,NY - CECELIA L.YORK age 76 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Cecelia was born February 14, 1943 in Waterbury, CT the daughter of the late Harry and Kathleen M. Tatro Solberg. She married her husband , Wendell E. York on November 14, 1964 and they would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on November 14, 2019. Cecelia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Mrs. York is survived by her husband Wendell E. York ; daughter Yevette York and her wife Tammy Mettler ; sisters : Sandra Capristo and Karen Solberg ; brother: Allen Solberg ; beloved dog Tinkerbelle ; several nieces, nephews , and cousins. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019