Cecil B. Johnson II
Elmira - Cecil B. Johnson II of Elmira, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family surrounding him after a brief illness. Cecil was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Moonyeen Johnson and two of his brothers Jack and Joseph.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 28 years and his two children Cinnamon (Steven) Turner of Sayre, PA and Michael Johnson of Elmira, two sisters Leona Johnson of Cleveland Texas and Carol (Harold) White of Elmira, NY. Two Brothers Steven Johnson and Paul Hunsinger, both of Elmira, NY. Also survived by mother-in-law Elizabeth Baldick of Elmira NY, three brothers-in-law Gordon Bruce and Timothy Baldick and two sisters-in-law, Debra Turner and Ruth Kittle.
Cecil retired from Totem Taxi. There will be a memorial service at P.A.U.M.C.1238, Pennsylvania Ave, Pine city, NY 14871 at 3pm on Sept. 21 followed by full Military Honors Monday at Woodlawn National Cemetery Sept 23, 2019 at 2pm. Flowers may be sent to the church or expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019