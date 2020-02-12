|
|
Chad Allen Clark
Elmira - Age 43 of Elmira, NY. Chad was born December 4, 1976 in Elmira, the son of Michael E. Clark, Sr. and Martie Brooks Clark passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Bud and Charlotte Brooks and uncle Sonny Brooks. Chad is survived by his mother Martie Clark of Elmira with her companion Gary Ratchford of Erin; brother Michael Clark, Jr. with Jen Kirk; niece and nephew Alexis and Alex Clark all of Erin; grandmother Marlene Peterson of Pine City; uncles and aunts Milton Jr. and Wendy Brooks of Beaver Dams, Kenneth and Allison Brooks of Cypress, TX, Daniel and Laura Brooks of Horseheads, Joanne Brooks of Denver, CO, Eddie DeMattio of Lynn, MA. Chad was an avid NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed playing golf and video games. Despite his disability, Chad led a very active life. He traveled around the community using public transportation, went on ocean cruises as others so effortlessly do. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, February 16th from 2 to 4 pm. His memorial service will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Chad through donations to Southern Tier Assoc. For the Visually Impaired, 719 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020