Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Horseheads Moose Club
416 West Franklin Street
Horseheads, NY

Chad M. Crawford-Cole


1984 - 2020
Chad M. Crawford-Cole Obituary
Chad M. Crawford-Cole

Owego,NY - CHAD M. CRAWFORD-COLE Age 35 of Owego, NY formerly of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday January 20, 2020. Chad was born June 21, 1984 in Sayre, PA the son of Joey and Penny Rogers Crawford. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Chad is survived by his parents Joey and Penny Crawford of Elmira, NY; children: Jasmine, Hellena, Isabella, Adelyn, and Michael; brothers and sister-in-law: Joey J. Crawford II, Garreth W. & Valerie Crawford , and Jeffrey A. Crawford all of Elmira, NY; grandmothers: Mary L. Rathbun of Troy, PA and Violet J. Rogers of Elmira, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins ,and a host of caring friends. A Celebration of Chad's Life will be held on Sunday January 26, 2020 at The Horseheads Moose Club 416 West Franklin Street Horseheads, NY from 1-4 PM. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations in Chad's name may be made to the Center for Donation and Transplant 218 Great Oaks Boulevard Albany, NY 12203. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
