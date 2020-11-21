1/1
Chante M. Northrop
Chante M. Northrop

Montour Falls - Chante M. Northrop, 23, of Montour Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Elmira on October 30, 1997 and attended Watkins Glen High School. She worked at Pudgie's Restaurant in Watkins Glen.

Chante loved spending time with her two beautiful children, family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, and had an overwhelming love for animals of all kinds.

She is survived by her mother, Alicia Hunsinger (John Farwell IV) of Cayuta; her children, Mia Barron and Jameson Pearsall; siblings, Damien Northrop of Rochester, Destiny Northrop, Christine Hunsinger, and Austin States, all of Cayuta; grandparents, Jack (Joann) Lewis, Jr. of Watkins Glen, Noel Lewis (Donald Messersmith), and Doug (Rhona) Northrop; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private memorial service will follow. Burial will be in Beaver Dams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
