Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Anp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene H. Prior Ms Anp RN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene H. Prior Ms Anp RN Obituary
Charlene H. Prior, MS, ANP, RN

Elmira - Age 71, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Charlene was born in Pittson PA a daughter of the late Charles R. and Sophia (Moczydlowski) Domoracki. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by step-granddaughter Brooke Amanda Prior. Charlene is survived by her husband Michael W. Prior; step-children, Joby Prior of Lowman, with wife Robin and their children, Hunter, Brandon, and Tyler; Kasey Prior of Horseheads; sister and brother-in-law Monica and Paul Norris of Homer NY; step-niece and step-nephews Jennifer (Michael) Costigan of Baldwinsville NY and Christopher Norris of Lakewood FL; step-grandnephew Owen Klink. Charlene graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School, Class of 1966, continuing her education at Morrisville Ag & Tech, Corning Community College, Alfred University, and Syracuse University. Over the years she was employed by Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, taught nursing at Robert Packer Hospital and was Professor Emeritus of Nursing at Corning Community College. Charlene also taught at SCT BOCES, Joint Education, and EBI. Very active in the community Charlene was a volunteer at SJH, 5th floor Skilled Nursing, past president of HHDS Eagles #3818, and VFW #6083 auxiliaries. She was a member of the BPOE- Does #181, Purple Iris-Red Hats, Polish Arts Club, White Eagles Club and a volunteer with the John Jones Museum. Charlene was a coach with the Chemung Volunteer Action Corp, "A Matter of Balance" class, served on the Advisory Council with Office of Aging and Long Term Care, and was a Reiki Master Practicioner. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Charlene with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 14 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now