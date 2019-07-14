|
|
Charlene H. Prior, MS, ANP, RN
Elmira - Age 71, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Charlene was born in Pittson PA a daughter of the late Charles R. and Sophia (Moczydlowski) Domoracki. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by step-granddaughter Brooke Amanda Prior. Charlene is survived by her husband Michael W. Prior; step-children, Joby Prior of Lowman, with wife Robin and their children, Hunter, Brandon, and Tyler; Kasey Prior of Horseheads; sister and brother-in-law Monica and Paul Norris of Homer NY; step-niece and step-nephews Jennifer (Michael) Costigan of Baldwinsville NY and Christopher Norris of Lakewood FL; step-grandnephew Owen Klink. Charlene graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School, Class of 1966, continuing her education at Morrisville Ag & Tech, Corning Community College, Alfred University, and Syracuse University. Over the years she was employed by Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, taught nursing at Robert Packer Hospital and was Professor Emeritus of Nursing at Corning Community College. Charlene also taught at SCT BOCES, Joint Education, and EBI. Very active in the community Charlene was a volunteer at SJH, 5th floor Skilled Nursing, past president of HHDS Eagles #3818, and VFW #6083 auxiliaries. She was a member of the BPOE- Does #181, Purple Iris-Red Hats, Polish Arts Club, White Eagles Club and a volunteer with the John Jones Museum. Charlene was a coach with the Chemung Volunteer Action Corp, "A Matter of Balance" class, served on the Advisory Council with Office of Aging and Long Term Care, and was a Reiki Master Practicioner. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Charlene with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 14 to July 17, 2019