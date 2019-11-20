|
|
Charles "Chuck" A. Buckholtz Jr.
Lowman, NY - Went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on January 26, 1954 in Elmira, NY. He is survived by his Aunt Margaret Fisher, with whom he was especially close; his Aunt Dolores M. Thomas; his Uncle Ed Thomas; cousins Carline Race, Steven Codner, Bill Thomas and many other cousins; Predeceased by his loving parents, Charles and Ethel Buckholtz, as well as other aunts and uncles. Chuck was a graduate of Mansfield State College. He worked in the insurance industry most of his adult life and up until the time he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Parkinson's disease. Chuck loved the outdoors, loved to travel and hike. Chuck was especially close with Peter Wallin as well as Dale and Jody McKinney, to whom Chuck's family is very grateful to for the time and love they gave to Chuck throughout his life and especially over the last several years during his illness. We now have comfort in knowing that Chuck's suffering has ended, he is reunited with his parents and that they all are at peace in the presence of our Lord for eternity. A Gravesite Service will be held at Fitzsimmons Cemetery on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family and friends of Mr. Buckholtz wish to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and aides at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for their outstanding care and compassion given to Chuck over the last several years. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Chuck's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
