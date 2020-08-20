1/1
Charles A. Wicks Sr.
1930 - 2020
Charles A. Wicks, Sr.

Watkins Glen - Charles A. Wicks, Sr., 89, of Watkins Glen, formerly of Pine City, NY and Murrells Inlet, SC, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Elmira on November 1, 1930, the son of the late Clifford and Alice Wicks and attended Rider University in NJ. Chuck served with the US Navy on the USS Elokomin during the Korean War. On June 21, 1953, he married the former Joyce A. Little at Oakwood United Methodist Church in Elmira Heights.

Chuck worked as an accountant for Millbrook Bread in Elmira. He was a member of the Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Wicks; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Winifred Palmer.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce A. Wicks; three daughters, Deborah (Gary) Bailey of Beaver Dams, Susan (David) Bourne of Geneva, and Beth Ann Wicks of Rochester; a son, Charles Wicks, Jr. (Brandi) of Seneca Falls; a brother, Robert (Lucy) Wicks of Carlisle, PA; six grandchildren, Jeremy Bailey, Jessica (Marc) Perrine, Benjamin (Hannah) Bailey, Julie (Luis) Castello, Crystal (Herschel) Mikel and Frank (Danielle) Eldredge; seven great grandchildren, Olivia and Brecken Perrine, Shepherd Bailey, Reyna Castello, Andre and Maria Mikel, and Frankie Eldredge; and five nieces and nephews, Jill Baun, Audrey Wicks, Geoffrey Wicks, Mike Palmer and Mary Lanzieri.

A special thank you to Dr. Saks, Amanda Kinsman, and all of the nursing staff at Schuyler Hospital for the love, comfort and caring during Dad's final days.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private service will be held by the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
