Elmira - "Al" or "Pidge" age 82, passed away Sun. Mar.1 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility following declining health. Born on Jan. 25, 1938 in Oneonta, NY; Al was the son of the late, Charles A. II & Marie Thompson Winslow. He married Edyth Anne Walker on Oct. 23, 1960; also surviving are their children, Charles IV (Carolyn) Winslow, David Winslow, and Holly (John Crossley) Winslow; grandchildren, "CJ" (Tachia) Winslow, Chad (Morgan Goodell) Winslow, Justice Winslow, and Kendall Winslow; great grandchildren, Charlie, Cayda, Alexa, and Ryker. 'In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by a brother, Paul. "Al" was employed by Goodyear for 20 years as well as Steve Acuto Pontiac for 20 years. His interests included hunting, camping, horseshoes, bowling, trips to the beach, and Saturday nights at the racetracks. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Thur. Mar. 5, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 (noon). A memorial service will follow at 12 :15 p.m. with interment in Woodlawn National Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Winslow. Special thanks to the Chemung County Nursing Facility, (especially the 6th floor) for the wonderful care provided to both of our parents.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020