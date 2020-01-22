|
Charles E. (Chuck - Charlie) Holmes
Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, NY died on Monday, January 20, 2020. Charles was the son of Carl A. and Martha Russell Holmes. He was born and raised in Afton, NY. Charles graduated from Afton Central School in 1959. He graduated from Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in 1963. As a Licensed Funeral Director, he worked at James D. Barrett Funeral Home in Elmira, NY for 10 years. He then worked as a Quality Facilitator at Trayer Products, Inc. of Elmira, for 31 years. For many years he worked and coached at Tom Sawyer Youth League, Mark Twain Little League, and Small Fry Youth League; as well as a volunteer at Dunn Field. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Lillian Howe of Afton, NY, Josephine Robertson of Elmira, and formerly of Afton, NY, and Nina Lashway of Afton, NY. Charles is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Rachel; sons, Gary (Angela) Holmes of Spencer, NY, and Roland (Amy) Holmes of Watkins Glen, NY; granddaughters, Rebecca and Jillian Holmes; grandsons, Mason, Alexander, and Nicolai Holmes; very close niece, Christine (Greg) Pesesky of Horseheads, NY and her family; brother, Carl (Pat) Holmes of Cuba, NY; sisters, Mary (Robert) Howe of Preston, NY, and Glenna Stevens of Carolina Beach, NC; and many nieces and nephews. It was Charles wish there be no calling hours, no funeral service, and no flowers. Those wishing may make contributions in Charles name to Bibles for Children - 771 County Road 4, Oxford, NY 13830-3292 or Christian Faith Fellowship Church, PO Box 4212, Elmira, NY 14904. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020