Breesport - Charles (Chuck) Edson Cleveland 69 -DOB- 4/21/1950 of Breesport, NY, died of an extended illness, January 27, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Hospital with his family surrounding him. He is survived by his daughter Jody & Gary Wood of Breesport, NY, son Shawn and Wendy Cleveland & sons Dalton and Dylan of Boca Raton, FL; sisters, Myra Benesh, Horseheads, NY, Bonnie (Robert) Stuart, Millport, NY and brother Nelson (Butch) & Linda Cleveland, Horseheads, NY; and ex-wife Dana Jolley. He is predeceased by his parents Nelson & Edna Watkins Cleveland, sister, Patricia Margeson, and 1st wife and mother of his children Christylee Ruggiero. He worked most of his life in construction in the Laborers Union-Streeter- & Welliver Construction. Men that worked with him spoke of him highly & said he was the strongest guy they knew. His work ethic was top notch. After retirement, he enjoyed raising lots of beef cattle on his farm and was followed around by his dogs. He loved his animals. A dear faithful friend- Mike Sheehan - always checked on him. Thank you Mike. And- thank you to his Dr. Burke- who always was there- even going to the hospital on his time to check on him many times out of concern and during his final days. You will be so missed by your whole family & your one-only-and favorite brother who won't know what do, missing your 7 am daily talks together forever. YOU were so SPECIAL to everyone. GOD BLESS YOU. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020