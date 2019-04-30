Services
Elmira - Age 83, of Elmira, NY passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Charles was born on July 6, 1935 in Elmira, son of the late Louis R. and Margaret (Searles) Beemer. Charles was also predeceased by his brothers, Louis and Richard Beemer. Charles served his country in the US Army in Panama from 1955 to 1957. He retired from the US Postal Service in Elmira after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Elks, BPOE# 62 and American Legion Post# 0443. Charles was known to be a local handyman, helping anyone in need. He was a lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan, an avid lover of all sports and loved to try his hand at Tioga Downs Casino. Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia (Miller); children, Michelle (Randy) Vargason, Michael (Stacey) Beemer, Jeffrey, Sue and Stacey Beemer, Stephanie (Mark) Delano; 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donna Seymour, Mary Case, Cece (Rod)Dayton and Ruth Payne; brother-in-law, Al Miller, along with many lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12 pm in St. Mary's Church with Fr. Richard Farrell as celebrant. Interment will follow in Woodlawn National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
