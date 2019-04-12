|
|
Charles F. Buckland Sr.
Horseheads - Age 100, formerly of Sherman Ave. Elmira left this earth on Wed. Apr. 10, 2019 following a long and full life. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sat. Apr 13, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:15 p.m. and where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Buckland. Burial at the family's convenience in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019