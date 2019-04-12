Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Buckland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Buckland Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles F. Buckland Sr. Obituary
Charles F. Buckland Sr.

Horseheads - Age 100, formerly of Sherman Ave. Elmira left this earth on Wed. Apr. 10, 2019 following a long and full life. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sat. Apr 13, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:15 p.m. and where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Buckland. Burial at the family's convenience in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now