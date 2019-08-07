|
|
Charles F. Gray
Horseheads, NY - Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Charlie was born June 21, 1934 in Elmira, NY a son of the late Myron J. And Ruth L. Miller Gray. He is pre-deceased by his wife Anne Gray, infant sister and his aunts and uncles. Charlie served his country honorably with the US Marine Corps. as a Sgt., and was very involved in various roles in the community. He was a driver/dispatcher for Elmira Heights FD and Horseheads and Town & Country Fire Depts., Horseheads PD dispatcher, worked for Schuyler County and Erway Ambulances, Chemung County EMO and retired from Chemung County 911. Charlie is survived by his significant other of 15 years, Darlene Sullivan; son, Jeffery Gray; grandchildren, Kacey, Kami, Kody, Austin, Morgan, Preston; step-sons, Glen Thompson and Terry Thompson; half brother, John Gray; several extended family members and countless friends and colleagues. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3PM-6PM with Funeral Services to follow with Rev. Dr. David Sullivan. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery with Military Honors on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10AM. Those wising to remember Charlie please consider donating to your local fire dept. in his memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Charlie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019