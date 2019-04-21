|
Charles G. Rogers
Elmira - Charles G. Rogers was born February 20, 1951 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Ross Rogers (1919-2000) and Angela (Lynch) Rogers (1916-2003). Charles passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 the result of an automobile accident at the age of 68. In 1969 Charlie graduated from Horseheads High School. He loved riding his bicycle and enjoyed photography. At his request there will be no services. Charlie's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019