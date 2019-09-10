Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:15 AM
More Obituaries for Charles Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles G. Todd


1931 - 2019
Charles G. Todd Obituary
Charles G. Todd

Elmira - Age 88, passed away on Sun. Sept. 8, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center following declining health. Born on Jan. 5, 1931 in Elmira, NY; son of the late, William & Ethel Combs Todd. He married the love of his life, Patricia Lorgan 64 years ago. A dedicated veteran, Charlie served in the U.S. National Guard and Army Reserves and was a longtime member of the Capt. Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post # 154 and the Knights of Columbus. Charlie was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. A tradesman, he was a skilled welder at American Bridge and also worked at Toshiba until his retirement. His many interests included RV traveling, Light Houses, playing golf and family times. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Lorgan Todd, Elmira; their sons, Richard W. (Catherine C.) Todd, Elmira, Joseph C. (Bonnie S.) Todd, Horseheads; Timothy P. (Sherry A.) Todd, Elmira, and Michael C. (Shelby L,) Todd, Elmira; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Charlie was predeceased by an infant son, Peter John Todd. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sat. Sep. 14, 2019 between the hours of 9-11 a.m. with funeral services at 11:15 a.m. followed by graveside services in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Todd. Memorials may be directed to the Chemung Co. SPCA 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903 in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
