|
|
Charles Glasgow, Jr.
Elmira - Age 22, of Elmira, NY unexpectedly passed away February 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Faith Temple Community Church, on the corner of Harper and Sullivan Streets, Elmira, on Tuesday, February 19th from 10 to 11:00am. Chuck's funeral service will begin there at 11AM. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. To view his complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019