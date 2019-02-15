Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Temple Community Church
corner of Harper and Sullivan Streets
Elmira, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Temple Community Church
orner of Harper and Sullivan Streets
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Glasgow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Glasgow Jr.


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Glasgow Jr. Obituary
Charles Glasgow, Jr.

Elmira - Age 22, of Elmira, NY unexpectedly passed away February 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Faith Temple Community Church, on the corner of Harper and Sullivan Streets, Elmira, on Tuesday, February 19th from 10 to 11:00am. Chuck's funeral service will begin there at 11AM. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. To view his complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.