Charles H.



Bertani Sr.



Charles H. Bertani Sr. passed away on October 29, 2020 in Grand Junction Colorado. Charles is survived by his children: Charles H. Bertani, Jr. and his wife Karen, Kenneth A. Bertani (late Terri), and Debra Albert. He is also survived by grandchildren: Charles W. Bertani, Jennifer G. Bertani, Victoria E. Albert, and Kenneth C. Bertani. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Colorado.









